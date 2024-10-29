Bruins Brief: Brazeau Gets Another Shot; McDavid Injured, Expected To Miss Time

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, October 29, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Brazeau Gets Another Shot: The Bruins are still looking for a long-term solution to play the right wing on their second line. They’ve tried five different players in that spot through nine games, but none have stuck next to Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. Now, the Bruins are running through the gauntlet again, giving Justin Brazeau another chance to earn the role.

Former Top Pick Signs With Division Rival: Another former Bruins goalie is now a member of the Ottawa Senators organization. On Monday, former Bruins first-round pick Malcolm Subban signed a one-year deal with Ottawa’s AHL club, the Belleville Senators.

Halloween Hospital Visit: It’s the season of goblins, ghouls, and monsters. But rather than spreading fear, the Bruins spent Monday spreading joy to kids in their annual Halloween children’s hospital visit.

McDavid Injured:

Connor McDavid is expected to miss at least the next two games for the Edmonton Oilers after leaving yesterday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch says #Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be travelling back to Edmonton to get evaluated after leaving tonight's game with a lower-body injury. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 29, 2024

After taking the game’s opening faceoff, McDavid was tripped up by Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski and fell into the boards.

“He’s going to go back to Edmonton,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters. “He’s going to get evaluated, and I’ll have something later tomorrow.”

The Oilers have two more games on the road before returning home to Edmonton.

Stamkos Returns To Tampa

An awkward and public contract dispute with the Tampa Bay Lightning drove Steven Stamkos out of the only place he had ever played in his NHL career. On Monday, Stamkos returned to Tampa for the first time as a member of the Nashville Predators.

A Lightning icon through and through. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/0x2QGKQ2in — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 28, 2024

Stamkos had two assists in the game for Nashville, but it was the Bolts who were victorious in overtime courtesy of Nick Paul’s game-winning goal.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Florida Panthers: 5, Buffalo Sabres: 2

Toronto Maple Leafs: 6, Winnipeg Jets: 4

Tampa Bay Lightning: 3, Nashville Predators: 2 (OT)

Columbus Blue Jackets: 6, Edmonton Oilers: 1

Carolina Hurricanes: 4, Vancouver Canucks: 3 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks: 5, Colorado Avalanche: 2

Vegas Golden Knights: 5, Calgary Flames: 0

San Jose Sharks: 5, Utah Hockey Club: 4 (OT)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Philadelphia Flyers v. Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken v. Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues v. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks v. New York Islanders, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild v. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals v. New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings v. San Jose Sharks, 10 p.m.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings are merely treading water, but at their current state of play, are about to start sinking.

Philadelphia: A Philadelphia Flyers prospect is making a push for a permanent role with the team.

New Jersey: Nico Heischier is the leader of the New Jersey Devils and also the current league leader in goals. Can he sustain that pace?

Pittsburgh: Sidney Crosby is off to a worrying start, and so too are the Pittsburgh Penguins. (+)