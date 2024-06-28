B.U.’s Macklin Celerbini Taken First Overall By San Jose Sharks In 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS– It was a foregone conclusion that the San Jose Sharks were going to take Macklin Celebrini first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. Nevertheless, the spectacle still lived up to the hype when the Boston University product’s name flashed across the massive screen inside the Las Vegas Sphere to kick off the draft on Friday.

Celebrini was far and away the best prospect in this year’s draft class, so the Sharks surprised no one when they made him the first BU Terrier taken with the first overall pick since Rick DiPietro in 2000.

Celebrini finished his freshman season at BU in 2023-24 with 32 goals and 32 assists, helping the Terriers reach the Frozen Four for the 24th time in program history.

Still only 17 years old, Celibini is the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award, which is given annually to the top National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s ice hockey player. He was also chosen as the National Rookie of the Year and named a First-Team All-American during the 2o23-24 season, along with numerous other honors.

Celebrini hasn’t yet determined whether or not he will turn pro. But now a part of the Sharks organization, he joins former Boston College forward Will Smith and will be looked upon to help save a franchise that has won a combined 123 games over the last five seasons.

Elsewhere at the NHL Draft, the Boston Bruins hold the 25th overall pick this year, which they acquired for Linus Ullmark as part of a trade package from the Ottawa Senators.

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft from The Las Vegas Sphere will continue over the next two days, with the first round tonight and rounds two through seven on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. EST.