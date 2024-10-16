The Fleet are setting course for its second season.

The Boston Fleet face off against the Minnesota Frost, in a Walter Cup rematch, as the PWHL kicks off year 2, Dec. 4 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled its 2024-25 regular-season schedule on Tuesday. The sophomore season features each team playing 30 games, an increase of six per team from its inaugural run. The newly christened Fleet kick off the season on the road against Toronto Sceptres, Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m.

Boston’s home opener with Minnesota marks the first meeting between the two clubs since their showdown in Game 5 of the inaugural PWHL Finals, May 29.

“I’m itching to get the back to Boston and get the season going,” said Fleet alternate captain Jamie Lee Rattray . “I feel like our group really found a way to come together and play the right way as the year went on last season. Looking forward to hitting the ground running with a phenomenal group of people.”

Anchors away! The countdown is on…⚓ Check out the full 2024-25 Boston Fleet schedule presented by @CanadianTire

— Boston Fleet (@PWHL_Boston) October 15, 2024

The PWHL features the best women’s hockey players in the world. Led by team captain Hilary Knight, Boston trailblazed its way to the Finals last season. They caught its second wind following its international break, winning four of its last five to clinch a playoff berth on the final day of the regular season.

Goaltender Aerin Frankel led the charge. The Northeastern University netminder stood on her head throughout the postseason, earning her the nickname the Green Monster. With the help of alternate captains Meghan Keller and Rattray Boston bumped off Montreal in a thrilling three-game sweep, paving the way to the finals. Playoff heroines such as Susanna Tapani, Alina Müller, Taylor Wenczkowski, Hannah Brandt and Amanda Pelkey also emerged in the finals, becoming household names to the ever-growing fanbase.

PWHL Boston drew 59,615 fans to Tsongas Center last season, an average of 3,974 per game. They surpassed the 4,000 mark in 11 of their 15 home dates, with the regular season finale drawing 5,964. Game 5 of the Walter Cup Finals drew their biggest audience to date at 6,309, a standing-room-only sellout.

“There’s a lot to look forward to as we head into season two,” said Boston Fleet general manager Danielle Marmer. “Each team improved through the draft, raising the overall quality of play across the league, so we know every game will be a battle. I imagine our team is especially excited for our first meeting with Minnesota.”

Everyone's favorite duo is back with a message for Fleet fans about the schedule drop! — Boston Fleet (@PWHL_Boston) October 15, 2024

The Fleet will travel to Place Bell for a semifinals rematch against the Montréal Victoire, Monday, Dec. 30. The series included three overtime victories for Boston to secure a sweep and a spot in the inaugural PWHL Finals.

“The Boston/Montréal rivalry lived up to the hype after last year’s intense playoff series,” said Marmer. “Last season, the playoff picture came down to the final game of the regular season, so there isn’t a game on this schedule we can afford to overlook. We have some unfinished business to attend to.”

During the season, the PWHL will pause for two international breaks and a World Championship in the spring. The international breaks will occur Dec. 9-16 and Feb. 3-10. The Women’s World Championship break will run from April 3- 25.

“There’s a lot of excitement in our group around announcing our upcoming schedule,” said Boston Fleet coach Courtney Kessel. “As last season progressed, we felt the investment from our fans, so today is not only exciting for us, but also for them. We’re all eager to get back to the rink and pick up where we left off.”

The Fleet opens training camp Nov. 12, before heading to Montréal for Mini Camp at Verdun Auditorium, Nov. 19.