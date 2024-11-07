The PWHL will be dressed for success in season 2

The Boston Fleet and the Professional Women’s Hockey League unveiled its new jersey designs for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

Designed by Bauer, the jerseys incorporate all six team’s new branding, nicknames and logos, which were originally revealed in September.

The PWHL worked closely with Creative Agency Flower Shop, creating the jersey designs with elements that embody the spirit of each city and team.

“The new Fleet logo is the heart and soul of our new jerseys,” said forward Alina Müller. “It truly represents the city of Boston with its history on the water. The details with the stripes and waves on the logo and on the numbers are very smooth. I cannot wait to see our growing fan base repping all the merch as we continue to build an identity together.”

Must Read: Boston Fleet Release Regular Season Schedule

Through a series of design sessions, unique elements such as stripe size, number style, and the crest were meticulously developed to enhance each identity. Crafted from breathable and durable fabrics, the jerseys are engineered to withstand intense physical play, while offering a tailored fit for maximum mobility, comfort, and aesthetic appeal.

But how do they look?

I’m no Mr. Blackwell, but here is how I’d rank them.

#1 Boston Fleet

At the risk of sounding like a total homer, the Boston Fleet have the PWHL’s best team logo and ultimately best uniform.

And really, what’s not to like. The iconic letter ‘B’ is front and center and takes the shape of an anchor which pays homage to Boston’s rich maritime history. It also works well within the team’s primary deep green color scheme.

The logo obviously reminds me of the New England/Hartford Whalers. It also borrows heavily from the Whaler’s AHL affiliate the Binghamton Whalers, which operated from 1980-90.

Sure, the harpoon may be gone, but the edges of the anchor appear razor sharp. The waves doodle etched within the anchor logo is also a nice touch. Add in the ocean blue pants and gloves, and you have arguably the best dressed team on the ice.

#2 Montréal Victoire

While I’m still not sold on the ‘Victoire’ as a team name, Montréal’s team jersey is in a class by itself.

The logo features wing-like shapes embedded in deep burgundy, subtly alluding to the Goddess of Victory. It’s very reminiscent of a revved-up Washington Capitals Firebird logo.

But the devil is in the details. A hidden ‘M’ within the wings is a nod to Greater Montréal. Add in the fleur-de-lis, a national symbol of Québec forged between the wings, and you have a logo that’s rich in the cultural history of the province and city.

While I still like Boston’s jersey better in terms of the retro Whaler’s appeal, Montreal’s originality is unmistakable here.

#3 Toronto Sceptres

With a name like the Scepters, you knew there’d be a certain degree of royalty to this jersey.

Toronto’s logo reflects the Queen City and iconic places like Queen Street, one of Toronto’s most culturally vibrant thoroughfares. The ornamented Sceptre takes the shape of the initial ‘T’ and ‘S.’ It’s capped by the ‘Orb of Unity,’ reflecting the team’s identity and spirit.

It is reminiscent of the St. Louis Cardinals ballcap logo, only in reverse.

Much like a college football jersey, it’s straightforward, clean cut and to the point.

#4 Ottawa Charge

The Charge pays tribute to Canada’s capital, stemming from the city’s motto “Advance – Ottawa – En Avant.”

That forward-thinking approach is pretty evident here. The fiery red logo features a monogram ‘O’, conveying a sense of energy and movement. It resembles a spinning object brimming with electrical current.

The spikes radiating from the back emphasize forward momentum, a nod to the spirit of the city. An extra dose of creativity comes in the faceted cut in the front of the ‘O.’ It takes the shape of a ‘C,’ linking back to the Charge nickname.

At first glance, some could mistake this for a Calgary Flames jersey, or a burning car tire.

Incorporating both initials of the team give this sweater the slight edge over the Frost.

#5 Minnesota Frost

The defending Walter Cup champions, the Frost logo embodies the State of Hockey’s deep-rooted love for the ice.

The logo features a stylized letter ‘F’ in the team’s core purple with angular edges and sharp points, reminiscent of icicles. The overall design conveys a sense of competitive intensity and fierceness.

So how do I best describe the Frost logo, outside of the fact that it’s a jagged ‘F’ ? You can’t. It is what it is.

At first glance, it reminded me of the sweater Freddie the Frog wore on the New Zoo Review. But its charm remains in its simplicity.

The color purple also looks amazing in any jersey scheme. A sentiment I’m sure even Prince would have agreed with.

#6 New York Sirens

Last, but not least are the New York Sirens.

The jersey is an ode to New York City’s one-of-a-kind energy, pace and rhythm, embodying the City’s sounds and people. It’s also synonymous to the sound of the goal horn after the puck goes into the net. The logo, draped in vibrant teal, reflects the intensity of New York. The reverberating ‘S’ visually mimics sound waves, and the angular design of the ‘NY’ pays homage to New York’s iconic architecture.

The echo effect surrounding the Sirens nickname works well in this logo. The New York Initials in back, however, can be a challenge to see, especially on first glance. The logo supposed to evoke the gritty NY cityscape. But I don’t see it. When I think cityscape, I’m thinking a New York Mets stylized backdrop, and I just don’t see it here.

That said, I still don’t hate it. The color scheme of teal and gold is the most daring of the six, but works well in this ocean-based design.

Overall, it’s not a bad collection for the PWHL’s original six.

FOLLOW CHRISTOPHER HURLEY ON 𝕏: @HURLEY_BURLY

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK