Does Phil Kessel Make Sense For The Bruins? (+)

Would a Phil Kessel redux make sense for the cap-strapped Boston Bruins as a middle-six depth scoring addition for the stretch run and the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Remember, not only are the Bruins up against the current $82.5 million salary cap, but they also have just $87,500 in cap space as of Saturday morning. That could change by Monday as the team is expected to place Matthew Poitras on long-term injury reserve after the rookie center had season-ending shoulder surgery last Wednesday. Still, though, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney won’t have much wiggle room to work with heading into the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8.

So, while the 36-year-old Kessel has not played a game since last April 24, could a pro-rated league-minimum contract for the rest of this season make sense for a Bruins team that openly admits they need more scoring depth on the wing?