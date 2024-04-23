Bruins Daily: Goalie Contoversy; Ruff Redux; Playoffs

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs are headed to Toronto tied at one after Auston Matthews took over Game 2 on Monday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Maple Leafs beat the Bruins 3-2 and tied the series at one behind a beast-mode performance from Auston Matthews.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins may have lost Game 2, but it wasn’t because of Linus Ullmark and/or Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: The news just keeps getting better on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Atlantic Division

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: What is the current state of the rebuild for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The criticism of officials never ends from Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.

Florida Hockey Now: Where would the Florida Panthers be without Matthew Tkachuk?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders allowed five unanswered goals and lost 5-3 in Game 2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks stormed back with three unanswered third period goals to win Game 1 over the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Winnipeg Jets took Game 1, and goaltending continued to be an issue for the Colorado Avalanche.

San Jose Hockey Now: The nightmare season is over for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: