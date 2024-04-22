Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Contract; Goalie Rotation; Playoffs

The price tag in unrestricted free agency could be rising for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk if he keeps up what he did in Game 1.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins maintained their identity in Game 1 against the Maple Leafs, and a perfect example of that was the fourth line of John Beecher-Jesper Boqvist-Pat Maroon.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they did in Game 1, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Despite that Game 1 performance by his goalie, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery would not say if Game 2 will be another start for Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: As he proved in Game 1, he’s been highly overrated by too many Bruins fans and some media here, and that was the case in Game 1 for Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got an at times chaotic but yet calming effect from three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon.

Former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is an absolute animal!

Zdeno Chara, six days after running the Boston Marathon, just finished the London Marathon in a time of 3:11:04. That’s his new personal record. What a legend. pic.twitter.com/rBOOB467yu — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) April 21, 2024

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Montreal Hockey Now: Should people really be criticizing Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki?

Detroit Hockey Now: That’s one prestigious defenseman record that was set by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

Buffalo Hockey Now: GM Kevyn Adams is looking for experience with his next head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers took Game 1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL.com: The playoff bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. I’ve got the Leafs over the Bruins in 6 and the Vancouver Canucks over the New York Rangers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Sportsnet: It’s official! Utah is the newest team in the NHL.

NYI Hockey Now: The Carolina Hurricanes took Game 1 with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Vancouver Canucks stormed back with three unanswered third period goals to win Game 1 over the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Winnipeg Jets took Game 1, and goaltending continued to be an issue for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: The nightmare season is over for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?