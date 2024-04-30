Bruins Daily: Ullmark Speaks; Panthers Waiting For Rematch

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark wants to play, but he’s also just fine with watching his best friend, Jeremy Swayman, keep winning.

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs falling apart at the seams?

The Florida Panthers are ready for a rematch with the Bruins; will the Bruins give them one?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: You’re not going to hear any complaining over playing time from Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: Frustration and doubt have set in for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: Can the Boston Bruins finally clinch a series when up 3-1 and not repeat past failures like last season’s first round loss to the Florida Panthers?

Boston Hockey N0w: The Boston Bruins have a chance to advance to the second round now, thanks to their captain, Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie rotation is NOT the way to go if it’s up to Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: It’s on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: Does anyone have any cheese for that whine from Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: It’s hard to believe, given he began coaching the Montreal Canadiens in 2022, but one of the longest-tenured head coaches in the NHL now is Martin St. Louis.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.

TSN: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

Nashville Hockey Now: How did the Vancouver Cancuks win Game 4 over the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: How important is forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the bright spots for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season was newcomer Michael Bunting.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars tied up their first-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.