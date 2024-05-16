Marchand On Bennett: ‘I Think He Got Away With One’

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand has finally addressed the sucker punch he took from Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett that injured him in Game 3.

The upper-body injury forced him to miss Games 4 and 5 of the second round playoff series between the Atlantic Division rivals but he could return to play in Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday night.

“He plays hard. He’s an extremely physical player; great player for the group,” Marchand said of Bennett after taking part in his first full practice since leaving Game 3 early last Friday night. “I think he got away with a shot, but I’m not going to complain. S**T happens, and that’s part of it. …especially playoff hockey.”

Brad Marchand also acknowledged that he’s been guilty of similar plays and actions to Bennett’s sucker punch.

“I’ve been on the other side of a lot of plays,” the Boston Bruins captain admitted. “I think he got away with one, but that’s part of the game and definitely part of playoff hockey. It sucks to be on the other side of it, but that stuff happens. So, I’m not going to sit here and complain about it. That’s part of the game but yeah, I think he got away with one, but it is what it is.”

Marchand was then asked about the potential of seeking revenge on Sam Bennett should he be cleared to play in Game 6.

“No. That’s part of the game, and it’s part of the playoffs,” Marchand reiterated.

The Bruins captain then spoke the words so many are afraid to admit or say out loud about the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“People don’t want to say it, but part of the playoffs is trying to hurt every player on the other team, and the more guys you take out, the more advantage your team has. People don’t say that, but that’s just a fact of the game. So, every time you step on the ice, someone is trying to hurt someone, and that’s just how it goes in the playoffs.

Anytime you can get an advantage for your team that’s going to help your team win, that’s part of the benefit of having a physical group, and that’s why you see teams go the distance with big D core and physical teams and that’s why you rarely see teams that are small and skilled go far because they get hurt.”