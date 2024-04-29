Bruins Daily: Closing Issues; Leafs In Denial; Makar Next Orr?

Can the Boston Bruins finally close out a series when up 3-1 and are the Toronto Maple Leafs in denial right now?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Can the Boston Bruins finally clinch a series when up 3-1 and not repeat past failures like last season’s first round loss to the Florida Panthers?

Boston Hockey N0w: The Boston Bruins have a chance to advance to the second round now, thanks to their captain, Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The goalie rotation is NOT the way to go if it’s up to Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: The time is set for the potential series-clinching Game 5 between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Atlantic Division

Sportsnet: Denial is flowing like The Nile out of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida Hockey Now: The power play is struggling for the Florida Panthers and bewildering head coach Paul Maurice.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens were part of some legendary calls from the late Bob Cole.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.

TSN: Who will be the next head coach of the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Just like the Florida Panthers, the Carolina Hurricanes couldn’t complete the sweep over the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: How did the Vancouver Cancuks win Game 4 over the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: How important is defenseman Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche?

Speaking of the Avalanche, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery once referred to Colorado and former UMass-Amherst defenseman Cale Makar as the ‘next Bobby Orr’ and he showed why in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

CALE MAKAR, WHAT A GOAL 😮pic.twitter.com/Ke96pj6yXU — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 28, 2024

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the bright spots for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season was newcomer Michael Bunting.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights got called out by their head coach, Bruce Cassidy.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?