Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Drops The Gloves; Canucks Stun Oilers

With the Boston Bruins down 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 and the game in hand, they found out, if they didn’t know already, they have one heck of a leader in David Pastrnak.

The 2023 Hart Trophy Finalist had enough of Panther winger Matthew Tkachuk running roughshod on him and his teammates and took matters into his own hands by dropping the gloves with the Panthers’ star pugilist 12:42 into the third period. That was the highlight of an otherwise forgettable Game 2 for the Boston Bruins.

Here's the rest of your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: As expected, the Boston Bruins came crashing down to earth in Game 6 and lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers and specifically captain Sasha Barkov.

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s the shinny Matthew Tkachuk vs David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL world and his teammates are noticing the blossoming skill of rookie Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei.

