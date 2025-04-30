Bruins Prospect Will Zellers Named USHL Player of the Year

If you haven’t heard the name Will Zellers before, get used to it.

The Boston Bruins prospect was named the USHL’s Player of the Year and selected to the All-USHL first team on Wednesday, after already being named the league’s Forward of the Year.

Zellers led the USHL and set a new franchise record for the Green Bay Gamblers with 44 goals this season while putting up 71 points across 52 games.

The Bruins acquired Zellers this past trade deadline, along with Casey Mittlestadt and a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Charlie Coyle.

A native of Maple Grove, Minn, the 19-year-old Zellers will move up to the college ranks this fall and play for the University of North Dakota.