Connect with us

Bruins Prospects

Bruins Prospect Will Zellers Named USHL Player of the Year

Published

12 hours ago

on

will-zellers-bruins-prospects
Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Gamblers

If you haven’t heard the name Will Zellers before, get used to it.

The Boston Bruins prospect was named the USHL’s Player of the Year and selected to the All-USHL first team on Wednesday, after already being named the league’s Forward of the Year.

Zellers led the USHL and set a new franchise record for the Green Bay Gamblers with 44 goals this season while putting up 71 points across 52 games.

The Bruins acquired Zellers this past trade deadline, along with Casey Mittlestadt and a second-round pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Charlie Coyle.

A native of Maple Grove, Minn, the 19-year-old Zellers will move up to the college ranks this fall and play for the University of North Dakota.

FOLLOW ANDREW FANTUCCHIO ON 𝕏: @A_FANTUCCHIO

FOLLOW BOSTON HOCKEY NOW ON 𝕏 AND FACEBOOK

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BHN in your Inbox

Enter your email address to get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox.

Bruins Team and Cap Info

Link to Boston Bruins PuckPedia page