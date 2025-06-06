Bruins Brief: Coaching Search Ends With Sturm; Latest From Cup Final

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, June 6, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Bruins Hire Marco Sturm as Next Head Coach: The Bruins named Marco Sturm as their new head coach, finally putting an end to a months-long coaching search.

Important Things To Know About New Bruins Coach: You know his name, and you likely remember his winning goal during the 2010 Winter Classic, but there’s a lot more to know about new Bruins coach Marco Sturm.

Sacco Lands New Gig: With the Bruins deciding to hire Sturm, former interim coach Joe Sacco went out and found a new job elsewhere.

NHL News, Rumors & Highlights:

Oilers Can’t Over Rely On McDavid and Draisaitl: The Edmonton Oilers have the two best players on the planet on their roster, but their odds of winning the Stanley Cup are better with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl playing seperated from one another.

Panthers Not Blaming Nosek: The Florida Panthers are trying to rebound from a tough overtime loss in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, but aren’t blaming Tomas Nosek for it.

Projecting A Potential Tavares Extension in Toronto: John Tavares signed a massive deal when he first joined the Toronto Maple Leafs seven years ago. Back on the NHL free agent market once again, he’ll have to take a much cheaper contract if he wants to return.

Monahan Wins Masterson: The hockey world was shaken to its core last year when Johnny Gaudreau unexpectedly passed away in a tragic accident. But perhaps more than anyone in currently in the NHL, Blue Jackets forward took the loss the hardest. Through it all, though, Monahan persevered through his grief, and was presented with the Bill Masterson Trophy by Gaudreu’s widow.

More From National Hockey Now:

Detroit: If the Dallas Stars do in fact put Jason Robertson on the trade market this offseason, every team and their mother will want him. The Detroit Red Wings need him.

NY Islanders: It’s basically a forgone conclusion at this point that the New York Islanders are going to select Matthew Schaefer later this month with the first overall pick in the NHL Draft. That is, unless they select Michael Misa, of course.

Pittsburgh: Who the hell is Dan Muse? The Pittsburgh Penguins shocked everybody with their under the radar coaching hire.