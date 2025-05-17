Bruins Brief: Leafs Still Alive; Flyers Welcome Tocchet

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Saturday, May 17, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

NHL News, Rumors & Highlights:

Leafs Still Alive: The Toronto Maple Leafs appeared dead to rights with a miserable Game 5 performance earlier this week. But rather than folding in, the Leafs stiffened up, staving off elimination with a massive win on Friday night in Sunrise to send their series with the Florida Panthers to a pivotal Game 7.

Ottawa Opens Contract Talks with Claude Giroux: Claude Giroux is set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent this summer. If the Ottawa Senators have their way, he won’t make it that far.

Flyers Welcome Tocchet: It felt inevitable as soon as he became available. Rick Tocchet is officially the new head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hockey Canada Trial Update: The jury in the trial of five former members of Canada’s 2018 World Juniors team was dismissed on Friday. The outcome of the trial will now be determined by the judge alone.

More From National Hockey Now:

Montreal: The Montreal Canadiens are officially out of the rebuilding phase after making the playoffs. Now, the question becomes, how will they go about transforming a pretender into a contender this summer?

Pittsburgh: No team was more active on the NHL trade market this past season than the Pittsburgh Penguins, and although they gave up very little in those deals, they got even less back in return.

NY Islanders: The search for their next president of hockey operations has not been fruitful so far for the New York Islanders. Perhaps that’s because the best option hasn’t even become available yet.

Colorado: In a year where so much of the attention was paid to Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, as well as the arrivals of Martin Necas, Brock Nelson, and Charlie Coyle, it’s hard to truly quantify the contributions of Artturi Lehkonen for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas: After a stunning loss in the second round of the playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights are left looking for answers.