Jokiharju, Beecher, and DiPietro All Reach New Deals with Bruins

The Boston Bruins are working fast this offseason.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, forward John Beecher, and goalie Michael DiPietro all re-signed with the Bruins on Monday morning, making that now a total of seven players who have reached new contracts with the team prior to the start of NHL free agency.

The signings come on the heels of the Bruins agreeing to terms with Morgan Geekie, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Michael Callahan on Sunday, along with Mason Lohrei last week. Jakub Lauko, Cole Koepke, Vinni Lettieri, and Parker Wotherspoon all remain unsigned.

Boston now has a projected $12.74 million left in available cap space, according to Puckpedia.

Jokiharju, 25, returns to the Bruins on a three-year contract that will pay him $3 million per season after joining them midway through last season following a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. He appeared in 18 games for the team, recording four assists while averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time as a middle-pairing, do-it all defenseman.

Beecher, 24, was Boston’s first-round draft pick back in 2019, and comes back to the club on a one-year deal worth $900,000. The fourth-line penalty killer has played in 130 career games for the Bruins, but struggled during 2024-25 campaign, registering just 11 points with three goals in 78 appearances.

DiPietro, 25, spent last season in AHL Providence, but may be in line for an opportunity in Boston after signing a two-year NHL contract with an average annual value of $812,000. The netminder was stellar last season for the Baby-B’s, taking home the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Award as the AHL’s top goalie by posting a 26-8-7 record with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 40 games.

NHL free agency officially begins on July 1 at 12 p.m. EST.