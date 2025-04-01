Local Product Ryan Leonard Ready For NHL Debut Against Bruins

Ryan Leonard is more than familiar with playing at TD Garden.

A native of Amherst, MA, the 20-year-old has attended games at the historic building since he was a kid and has played in several over the last few years while at Boston College.

But of all the memories that Leonard has made on Causeway Street over the years, the one he’s about to make tonight will be the biggest as he will make his NHL debut for the Washington Capitals against the Boston Bruins.

“This is the only debut I’ll ever have, but it’s pretty cool,” Leonard said. “It’s not really something that you can put into words. It’s something you dream about coming true. It’s just crazy that this is actually happening this close to school and this close to home.”

Ryan Leonard is on the ice this morning, preparing for his NHL debut in a familiar setting.

It was only a short two weeks ago that Leonard was last on the Garden ice as BC competed in the Hockey East tournament. He, of course, was named the conference’s Player of the Year, finishing the season with 30 goals across 37 games for the top-ranked Eagles before their campaign was cut short this past weekend in the NCAA National Tournament with a loss to the University of Denver.

“Going out there for a morning skate and just thinking about being here at BC,” said Leonard. “Now, I have to turn the page to being a pro. It’s pretty weird to think about, but it’s pretty cool.”

Leonard was selected by the Capitals with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has been regarded as the organization’s top prospect ever since.

While there’s a ton of hype surrounding him as he joins the team, the Capitals are being careful not to place heavy expectations on the rookie.

“There’s not a lot of expectations other than go out there and compete your butt off and don’t worry, don’t overthink,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carberry said. “Don’t feel like you’re not in the right spot, or did I understand the systems correctly? Go out there and compete your butt off and show your skill set. He’s shown a lot over the last couple of years. He’s a great player. He’s got good pace to his game, so go use the individual attributes that he has and go have fun.”

The fun has already begun for Leonard.

Shortly after signing his entry-level contract, he joined his new Capitals teammates at a local restaurant not far from Boston College’s campus.

“I’m really just trying to embrace the moment and spend quality time with those guys,” said Leonard. “There’s not a lot of times when you’re getting to go to dinner with one of the greats.”

Leonard’s new teammates are just as excited about his debut as he is.

“It’s an exciting moment for all of us,” Alexander Ovechkin said. “He’s a tremendous player. There are nine games left before the playoffs, and he’s going to see what it’s like to play in the NHL.”

Alex Ovechkin isn't a fan of Ryan Leonard's stick but is just as excited to see him make his debut as the rookie himself.

Jumping from the collegiate level to the NHL won’t be easy for Leonard. It rarely is for any player, which is precisely why the Capitals are calling upon him now.

They know the player he is and know the player he’ll become in due time.

“The seasons that he’s had at BC and playing in the World Juniors, and what he’s put on display in college and on the world stage, he’s earned all of the accolades and all of the attention that he’s getting,” said Carberry. “We don’t have any delusions of him coming in and saving the world here. He’s going to come into our group, and we’re going to integrate him in, and hopefully, he can help our team. We’ll help him along as a coaching staff. Where that ends up, expectation-wise, there’s not a lot there, but we do know he’s a big part of our future as an organization. He’s going to be a great player in this league for a long, long time.”