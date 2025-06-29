Bruins Agree To Six-Year Contract Extension With Morgan Geekie

It took the Boston Bruins until nearly the start of the 2024-25 regular season to lock up their biggest restricted free agent of the summer. This time around, they didn’t wait at all.

Two days before the start of NHL free agency, the Bruins agreed to terms with RFA forward Morgan Geekie late Sunday night on a six-year contract extension worth $5.5 million per season.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic was first to report details of the contract.

One of the lone bright spots in an otherwise dismal season for the Bruins, Geekie had a breakout campaign this past year, posting 33 goals in 77 games. He began the year in and out of line the lineup, serving as a healthy scratch multiple times. By the time the season came to a close, Geekie finished as Boston’s second-leading scorer.

