Bruins Reach New Deals With Khusnutdinov and Callahan Ahead of NHL Free Agency

NHL free agency is only two days away, and the Boston Bruins are working to make sure some of their players never make it there in the first place.

Boston reached new contracts with forward Marat Khunsutdinov and defenseman Michael Callahan.

Khusnutdinov, 22, was set to become a restricted free agent and returns on a two-year contract worth $925,000 per season. Boston acquired the speedy Russian at the trade deadline this past season as part of a deal that sent Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. He recorded 12 points with five goals in 75 total games in 2024-25.

Callahan, 25, would’ve hit the open market as a Group 6 unrestricted free agent, but instead re-signs with the Bruins on way one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level. The Franklin, MA, native spent the majority of last year in AHL Providence, but made his NHL debut in January and eventually appeared 17 games for Boston, tallying a goal while averaging 14:09 of ice time per game.

After reaching new deals with Khusnutidnov and Callahan, the Bruins have agreed to new contracts with three of their players, including defenseman Mason Lohrei, who they came to terms with last week. However, they still have RFAs Morgan Geekie, John Beecher, and Jakub Lauko all without contracts, and the same goes for pending UFAs Henri Jokiharju, Cole Koepke, and Parker Wotherspoon.

The Bruins are trying to re-sign bring back Geekie, but an agreement does not appear to be imminent at this point. They are also entertaining the idea of brining back Jokiharju.

According to a report from Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, the Bruins are not expected to place a qualifying offer on Lauko, leaving him open to hit unrestricted free agency.

Boston now has a projected $22.14 million left in available cap space, according to Puckpedia. NHL Free Agency officially begins on July 1.