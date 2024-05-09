Pastrnak On Tkachuk: ‘I’m Not Afraid Of Him’

With a 6-1 Game 2 win for the Florida Panthers already decided, Boston Bruins alternate captain David Pastrnak decided that he had had enough of Panthers alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk running roughshod on him and his teammates.

With the Florida Panthers up 6-1, 12:42 into the third period and numerous fisticuffs and shenanigans already happening, Pastrnak challenged Tkachuk. After some chirping from their respective benches, both star wingers jumped over the boards for the next shift, and it was on.

PASTRNAK AND TKACHUK DROP THE GLOVES! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/RQqDxyOO2F — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2024

The Bruins’ superstar winger lost, but he deserves full credit for standing up to the Panthers’ agitator. Anyone who has labeled Pastrnak as ‘soft’ needs some mustard for their crow this morning.

The ESPN cameras caught David Pastrnak looking up at Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the bench before he went out on the ice again and challenged Tkachuk to a fight.

Every Bruin player should be ready to run through a brick wall for Pastrnak after he asked to fight Tkachuk! And then to watch Tkachuk throw a few cheap shots at the end of it too! #NHLBruins

pic.twitter.com/JN8xWDWisk — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 9, 2024

Both Pastrnak and Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that Pastrnak did not seek and get permission to fight.

“No” was the only thing they would say to that theory.

However, both defended the decision by Pastrnak to drop the gloves with his fellow 2023 Hart Trophy finalist. Both were also totally on board with the fight.

“I’m not afraid of him. I can take a punch, and I’d do anything for these guys here,” Pastrnak told reporters after the game.

Montgomery expressed how proud he was of Pastrnak.

“What I’m really proud of, is I’m proud Pasta because there so many guys out there pushing after the whistles when the linesmen are there. ‘Pasta’ and Tkachuk, they just went out there and fought.” the Bruins bench boss told reporters. “That’s what you like. You like your hockey players to go out there and be competitors.”

One thing Montgomery didn’t like was Tkachuk’s punches to the head of Pastrnak when he was down and defenseless.

“That’s not part of the game to me,” he said.

What is part of the game is leaders stepping up when needed and that’s what Pastrnak did for the Boston Bruins in Game 2.