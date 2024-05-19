Bruins Daily: Is Montgomery Safe? DeBrusk Earned His Keep

With the Boston Bruins once again losing to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will there be a price to pay for head coach Jim Montgomery?

Montgomery has now been beaten two straight times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by a division rival, both times coming on home ice. One would think taking a cap-strapped, under-skilled team within two games of the Eastern Conference Final would mean Montgomery shouldn’t have to worry about job security. However, this is the Bruins, and this is the NHL, where 16 coaches have been fired since last June.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: What is the future for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: There’s no arguing the grit and playoff performance of potential unrestricted free agent and Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: In the end, the Panthers were just too much for the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Make no mistake, the intent to injure will always be part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: NESN Bruins color man Andy Brickley has a recipe for success and greatness for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Atlantic Division

TSN: To the surprise of hardly anyone in the NHL, former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has been hired as the new bench boss of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Hockey Now: What did Detroit Red Wings players think of their former head coach Derek Lalonde?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are there any true stars on the roster of the Buffalo Sabres?

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens draft incoming Boston University freshman Cole Eiserman?

Florida Hockey Now: The Bruins have been owned in the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers.

NHL

TSN: We will have a Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference Final will begin on Wednesday with the Florida Panthers vs the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Potential restricted free agent Martin Necas, a winger for the Carolina Hurricanes, could be a good trade target for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Another team interested in Necas could be the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The USA Olympic and Four Nations is Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

Chicago Hockey Now: Were the similarities between the 2005-06 Pittsburgh Penguins and the 2023-24 Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: The season is over for the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche, and so is the career of forward Zach Parise.

Vegas Hockey Now: One team expected to hit the bargain bin on the 2024 unrestricted free-agent market is the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will Boston College forward Will Smith return for another season or sign with the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s why Martin Necas doesn’t make sense for the Calgary Flames.