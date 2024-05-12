Bruins Daily: Marchand-Bennett Drama; Marner Trade Rumors

The drama surrounding Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett’s alleged sucker-punch of Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is boiling as the two teams head to Game 4 tonight in Boston.

Florida Panthers fans and Boston Bruins fans are up in arms, and even the media from the respective cities are chirping each other. In fact, Florida Hockey Now Editor-In-Chief George Richards was chirping me on Twitter for simply asking fans what they thought of the Marchand-Bennett debate.

C. Are You Joking? ✅ — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 11, 2024

That led to the trolls of the Panthers fan base harassing me for the last 36 hours, with some even threatening my safety. Thanks, George! You owe me some rounds at The Elbow Room!

As for you immature trolls, grow up!

Here’s the rest of your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett sucker-punched Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Thanks to that, the Boston Bruins may have to play Game 4 without Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery took the bullets after Game 3 instead of blaming his players or the NHL officials.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: Our colleague at Florida Hockey Now, George Richards, disagrees with Jim Montgomery and defended Sam Bennett.

Montreal Hockey Now: Here’s an updated list of 2024 NHL Draft pick positions for the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: It’s time to grade the 2023-24 Buffalo Sabres.

Detroit Hockey Now: Team USA is already down a goalie at the World Championships after an injury to Detroit Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon.

ESPN: The captain of Team USA’s World Championships team is Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

Sportsnet: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner?

NHL

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes stayed alive with a 4-3 Game 4 win over the New York Rangers.

NYI Hockey Now: Can the New York Islanders trade forward J.P. Pageau?

New Jersey Hockey Now: What defensemen are on the NHL trade block for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Should the Philadelphia Flyers try and trade up in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: How much longer will Mike Sullivan be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Another team with a big offseason ahead is the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars took a 2-1 series lead over the Colorado Avalanche.