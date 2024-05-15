Bruins Daily: McAvoy Delivers On Swayman’s Prophecy

The prophet Jeremy Swayman has spoken, and the Boston Bruins will play another game in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Friday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins gutted out a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday night and forced a Game 6. McAvoy had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 28 saves after predicting a win for him and his teammates.

That and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got a gutsy 2-1 win in Game 5 to force a Game 6, specifically from goalie Jeremy Swayman and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: A Mark Messier prediction was fulfilled for Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Unfortunately, there’s no escaping the past for the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: The calls finally went the Bruins’ way in Game 5; was that thanks to David Pastrnak?

