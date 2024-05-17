Bruins Daily: Marchand Speaks; Black Aces; Rangers Waiting

With a chance to tie their second-round series with the Florida Panthers in Game 6 at TD Garden on Friday night, the Boston Bruins called up their ‘Black Aces’ on Thursday.

The ‘Black Aces’ are the extra players from an NHL team’s AHL affiliate that are added to a team’s roster during the playoff run. These players are not part of the roster but are kept on standby, ready to step into the lineup if any of the regular players are unable to play.

Per the AHL transactions website on Friday, the Boston Bruins recalled nine players from their AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. Forwards Joey Abate, Trevor Kuntar, Marc McLaughlin, Georgii Merkulov, Anthony Richard, and Oskar Steen, as well as defensemen Michael Callahan and Ian Mitchell and goaltender Michael DiPietro were recalled from loan by the Bruins. These transactions came just two days after the Bruins recalled forwards Patrick Brown and Jayson Megna, as well as goaltender Brandon Bussi.

McLaughlin, Merkulov, Richard, Steen, Brown, Megna, and Mitchell have all played NHL games for the Bruins this season, with Brown drawing into the lineup for the Bruins’ 5-1 Game 1 win in this series against the Florida Panthers.

That and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

The Eye Test: Rest in peace, Darren Dutchyshen.