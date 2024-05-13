Bruins Daily: Boston Bruins Facing Elimination; Bennett Punch Confirmed

The Boston Bruins are facing elimination for the second time in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After blowing a 2-0 lead and losing 3-2 to the Florida Panthers in Game 4, the Boston Bruins could be sent golfing if they lose to their Atlantic Division rivals in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Game 5 in Sunrise, Florida. The Bruins surely have themselves to blame for their sire situation but there’s a valid case to be made that officiating and video review have played a role as well.

More in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins once again beat themselves in Game 4 and got screwed by Sam Bennett, the referees and the Florida Panthers.

Boston Hockey Now: A blunt and passionate post-Game 4 media scrum was finished off with some humor by Bruins star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett sucker-punched Bruins captain Brad Marchand, according to Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Thanks to that, the Bruins played Game 4 without Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: There were some fighting words before Game 4 from Bruins forwards Pavel Zacha and Trent Frederic.

Atlantic Division

