Potential Bruins Trade Target: Noah Hanifin (+)

Is Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin still an NHL trade target for the Boston Bruins?

One of the worst-kept secrets of Sweeney’s tenure as general manager of the Boston Bruins has been his pursuit of the Norwood, MA, native and former Boston College defenseman. It is well-known that Sweeney’s draft weekend trades at the 2015 NHL Entry Draft were part of a plan to acquire the fifth overall pick from the Carolina Hurricanes and draft Noah Hanifin. That didn’t pan out, and well, we don’t need to revisit what wound happening with the three consecutive first round picks Sweeney did make that year. His pursuit of Hanifin has never waned, though, and now the 26-year-old Hanifin is part of a group of three Calgary Flames pending unrestricted free agents that will likely be moved by the March 8 NHL Trade deadline.