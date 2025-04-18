Bruins Brief: Breakup Day Takeaways; Panarin Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Friday, April 18, and here are the top stories, news items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

Bruins Break Up Day: The Bruins officially closed the doors on the 2024-25 season, holding their final media availabilities on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena. Check out the key takeaways from breakup day.

NHL News:

Rangers Paid Off Alleged Sexual Assault By Panarin: The New York Rangers had a bad enough season as it is, but nothing that happened previously compares to the bomb that was dropped on Thursday morning.

In a story by Katie Strang of The Athletic, New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Madison Square Garden Sports, the company that owns the team, paid financial settlements to a former Rangers employee last year after she alleged that Panarin sexually assaulted her in December of 2023.

Panarin played in New York’s season finale Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning but declined to comment on the matter afterward.

Artemi Panarin on if he has comment on today’s report: “No.” He said he only wanted to answer hockey questions. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 18, 2025

Neal Pionk Signs Extension with Winnipeg: After winning this year’s President’s Trophy, the Winnipeg Jets locked up a member of their core by agreeing to a contract extension with defenseman Neal Pionk.

Ovechkin Not Done: Alexander Ovechkin already claimed the NHL’s all-time goal scoring record, but still has other feats he wants to accomplish. The Great 8 isn’t walking away just yet.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Sabres: 5, Flyers: 4

Maple Leafs: 4, Red Wings: 3 (OT)

Senators: 7, Hurricanes: 5

Rangers: 4, Lightning: 0

Penguins: 5, Capitals: 2

Blue Jackets: 6, Islanders: 1

Flames: 5, Kings: 1

More From National Hockey Now:

Florida: As the Florida Panthers get set to defend their Stanley Cup championship, the one question on everyone’s mind is when Matthew Tkachuk will be ready to play.

Montreal: Rookie defenseman Lane Hutson had a breakout year for the Montreal Canadiens, and his underlying numbers are even more mind-blowing.

Pittsburgh: Even at age 37, Sidney Crosby remains one of the top 10 players in the league. One of the best players to ever lace up a pair of skates, Crosby will be a sure-fire Hall of Famer whenever he does ultimately decide to retire. As great as 87’s resume already is, the decisions being made by Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas are costing him one last chance at championship glory.

Chicago: Connor Bedard put questions about his loyalty to the Chicago Blackhawks to rest for good.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche finally have their captain back healthy again, and just in time for the start of the playoffs.

Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights are viewed as a heavy favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup this season. If that’s going to be the case, they have three players who need to up their game.

San Jose: After finishing in last place for the second season in a row, one thing is clear for the San Jose Sharks. They need to find a long-term answer in goal.