Bruins Sign General Manager Don Sweeney To Two-Year Contract Extension

Any and all doubts about how much faith the Boston Bruins have in general manager Don Sweeney have been completely erased.

The Bruins announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a two-year contract extension with Sweeney, keeping him with the organization through the 2027-28 season.

Sweeney was in the final year of his previous contract as he began his tenth season as the Bruins’ general manager this summer. Since he took over in 2015, the team has compiled a 458-233-9 and reached the postseason eight times.

However, this past season was undoubtedly the worst of the Sweeney era, as the Boston finished dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. An inept team with holes all over its lineup, the Bruins often skated along to a loud chorus of “Fire Sweeney” chants at TD Garden.

“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely via statement. “e made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention.””

Sweeney has a lengthy to-do list this offseason, beginning with hiring the next head coach of the Bruins, the fourth the team has had under him and its third in the last five years.

Boston is also armed with the seventh overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft and a projected $28 million in cap space for Sweeney to use at his discretion.

“I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role,” Sweeney said. “Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”