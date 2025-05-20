Boston Bruins
Bruins Sign General Manager Don Sweeney To Two-Year Contract Extension
Any and all doubts about how much faith the Boston Bruins have in general manager Don Sweeney have been completely erased.
The Bruins announced on Tuesday that they agreed to a two-year contract extension with Sweeney, keeping him with the organization through the 2027-28 season.
The #NHLBruins and General Manager Don Sweeney have agreed to a two-year contract extension: https://t.co/TUuTKhoWK7 pic.twitter.com/6E8SJTb2DL
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 20, 2025
Sweeney was in the final year of his previous contract as he began his tenth season as the Bruins’ general manager this summer. Since he took over in 2015, the team has compiled a 458-233-9 and reached the postseason eight times.
However, this past season was undoubtedly the worst of the Sweeney era, as the Boston finished dead last in the Eastern Conference standings. An inept team with holes all over its lineup, the Bruins often skated along to a loud chorus of “Fire Sweeney” chants at TD Garden.
“Don has navigated a disappointing period for our club with conviction, purpose, and a clear vision toward the future of the Boston Bruins,” said Bruins President Cam Neely via statement. “e made difficult decisions around the trade deadline with the confidence they will pay dividends as we craft a path back to contention.””
Sweeney has a lengthy to-do list this offseason, beginning with hiring the next head coach of the Bruins, the fourth the team has had under him and its third in the last five years.
Boston is also armed with the seventh overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft and a projected $28 million in cap space for Sweeney to use at his discretion.
“I fully understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with this role,” Sweeney said. “Our fans have high expectations for this team, and so do I. The collective goal is to build a team that makes Bruins fans proud and ultimately brings another Stanley Cup back to Boston.”
Paul G Bielawski
May 20, 2025 at 11:08 am
So it seems like everything is getting done backwards…another bad look by Neely
Dan
May 20, 2025 at 1:32 pm
Typical Bruin fan you are! Backwards? You need to have the cornerstone in place to build. Any new coach or player wants to know the man that brought them in will be there down the road. Name someone to replace Sweeney. Crickets! Sweeney hasn’t been great but he’s far better then any retread GM out there and any unproven wannabe GM.
Michel Rochette
May 20, 2025 at 11:47 am
What is going on with this organisation ? Do we have to understand that Neely is giving two seasons to Sweeney in order to have the team back on track ? It was the perfect time to bring on a new generation and start a new era !
Rick W Murray
May 20, 2025 at 3:07 pm
This is the worst decision since the AOL-Time Warner merger. This could seriously cripple their ability to draw even the most diehard bruins fan back. Most the posts I’ve seen want Sweeney fired, and Swayman out of here. Swayman bilked the bruins and now the Bilkee is back for another couple of years of mismanagement as well. It’s like ground hog day at TD Gardens.
Ricky Bobby
May 20, 2025 at 4:05 pm
Get over yourself. One of too GMs in nhl. To say other wise shows you know diddly. And not Bo either