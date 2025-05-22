REPORT: Bruins Entering Final Stages of Coaching Search; Decision Soon To Come

The search for the next head coach of the Boston Bruins has been a meticulous one, and there is an indication that it may soon be coming to an end.

According to a report from Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Bruins are expected to conduct their final in-person interviews with candidates next week and will come to a decision soon after.

“On Bruins’ coaching search, my understanding is final interviews will be conducted next week and then a decision to come after that,” wrote LeBrun in his post. “Not sure who made the cut. Boston has talked to a lot of people.”

It’s unclear who exactly the Bruins are considering for the role, but the team has confirmed that current interim coach Joe Sacco and assistant coach Jay Leach are among the finalists. The Bruins are believed to have cast a wide net during their search, speaking with as many as 15 prospective coaches, including former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love, head coach of the AHL’s Ontario Reign, Marco Sturm, and Luke Richardson, who previously served as the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks.

One coach conceivably out of the running is Dallas Stars assistant coach Misha Donskov, after Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald that they are no longer speaking with coaches whose teams are currently still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Whoever the Bruins do ultimately hire will be their third head coach in the last five years, and fourth to serve under Sweeney. Throughout the search, Sweeney has emphasized that candidates must be able to communicate with players at different stages of their development, and that he’s seeking a coach who will prioritize defensive structure while also helping the Bruins evolve their offense.

The Bruins are one of three teams across the league still searching for a head coach, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken have vacancies behind their benches as well. On Thursday, the Blackhawks became the latest team to name their next coach, hiring Jeff Blashill.