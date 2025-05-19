Bruins Benefit from Fallout of Panthers-Maple Leafs Series

There are few things in life that you can count on, like leaves falling to the ground in autumn or that they’ll fall apart in a pivotal Game 7.

Like clockwork, the Toronto Maple Leafs once again failed to show up when it mattered most on Sunday night, losing 6-1 on their home ice to the Florida Panthers in a do-or-die game with an opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference final on the line.

Over the past 12 years, Toronto has lost eight winner-take-all playoff games, many of them at the hands of the Boston Bruins. But while it wasn’t Boston who eliminated the Leafs this time, the Bruins are still benefiting from their inevitable failure as they basically picked up another future first-round draft pick.

Back at this year’s trade deadline, Boston traded Brad Marchand to Florida for a conditional second-round pick in 2027 that would turn into a first if the Panthers won two playoff series and Marchand played in half of their games this postseason. With the first half of those conditions met after the Panthers eliminated the Leafs, all Marchand has to do is dress in a few games of Florida’s upcoming series against the Carolina Hurricanes for the Bruins to reap the full rewards of the trade.

Boston’s decision to trade away Marchand was widely criticized at the time. A lifetime member of the Bruins, the idea of seeing him play for any other team, let alone the Panthers, was difficult to come to terms with. Two and a half months later, the deal has proven to be beneficial for all parties involved.

As the Bruins add another high draft pick to their war chest as they enter a retooling phase, the Panthers will make their third straight trip to the Conference Finals, with Marchand being a major reason why.

In 12 games so far during these playoffs, the 37-year-old Marchand has tallied 12 points with three goals. And just as he always has been, Marchand was an absolute menace against the Leafs, leading Florida with eight points in the seven-game series.

The Leafs have suffered many deflating Game 7 losses over the years, but this one could come with catastrophic consequences. Both Mitch Marner and John Tavares are hitting unrestricted free agency this offseason, putting the future of Toronto’s “Core Four” in jeopardy, with no guarantee at this time that the franchise will bring either back.

Tavares has already stated he wants to return to Toronto. Meanwhile, Marner has made no such claims. He’s set to be the top player available on the open market this summer and is expected to command a yearly salary in the range of $13 million, according to AFP Analytics.

The Bruins are expected to be one of many teams in on the Marner sweepstakes. Outside of a certain player who wears No. 88, the team has a severe lack of offensive skill in its lineup and signing Marner is one of the quickest ways to fix the issue.

Marner may not choose to come to Boston, but the chances of him heading back to Toronto don’t appear favorable either. Even if they can’t have him, Marner spurning the Leafs would almost be just as enjoyable for the Bruins.

After all, the Bruins have already benefited from Toronto’s misery enough as it is.