Bruins Brief: New Coach On The Market; Playoff Panthers Putting Bolts To Test

Good morning, my name is Andrew Fantucchio. It’s Tuesday, April 29, and here are the top stories, new items, and highlights surrounding the Boston Bruins and from across the NHL today.

Bruins News:

New Top Target In Coaching Search: The Bruins can throw whatever list of potential head coaches they’ve compiled out the window because there’s a new top target available on the market. All other candidates need not apply.

The Other Choices: As for the other options available, there are a few coaches that the Bruins should steer far away from.

NHL News:

Multiple Suitors: Unfortunately for the Bruins, they’re not the only team that’s going to be interested in hiring Mike Sullivan. The New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Chicago Blackhawks all have vacancies to fill.

Penguins Presser: Sullivan was the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL. He’s won multiple Stanley Cups. Why would the Pittsburgh Penguins let him go? The reason was simple. It was time.

Canucks Can’t Lose Tocchet: The Vancouver Canucks could soon be on the same path as the Penguins, but not by choice. No matter what it costs them, they need to keep Rick Tocchet behind their bench.

Panthers Up To Usual Tricks: When you face the Florida Panthers in the playoffs, you really have two opponents: them and the referees. The Tampa Lightning are learning that the hard way.

Avs No Show In Dallas: There wasn’t a whole lot of good happening for the Colorado Avalanche last night. An embarrassing 6-2 loss in Game 5 to the Dallas Stars has them staring down elimination.

Vezina Finalists: The three finalists for this year’s Vezina Trophy have been revealed.

Yesterday’s Scoreboard:

Panthers: 4, Lightning: 2 (FLA leads series 3-1)

Stars: 6, Avalanche: 2 (DAL leads series 3-2)

Today’s Schedule:

All Times EST

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. (TOR leads series 3-1)

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m. (CAR leads series 3-1)

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m. (Series tied 2-2)

