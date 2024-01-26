Potential Bruins Trade Target: Sean Monahan (+)

Is Montreal Canadiens center Sean Monahan an NHL trade target for the Boston Bruins?

Two weeks ago, TSN NHL Insider Darren Dreger reported that the Montreal Canadiens are ramping up their efforts to trade potential 2024 unrestricted free agent forward Sean Monahan. Dreger also listed the Bruins as a team that could be interested in the 29-year-old Canadiens forward, who is on a one-year, $1.98 million contract.

“No different from any other year, there are teams looking for centremen and depth at that position – or a top-two or top-three centreman,” Dreger said. “We’re looking at Colorado. We’re looking at Boston, the Edmonton Oilers, maybe even the Washington Capitals if they stay in the mix leading up to the trade deadline. Twenty-nine-year-old Sean Monahan of the Montreal Canadiens is healthy, and he is having a decent year.

You gotta go back to the off-season and when the Canadiens signed the veteran forward. They had an agreement that said we will trade you when the time is right to a contending team or a team of your choice. Nothing has changed there. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Monahan was among the first forwards to get dealt before the deadline.”

So was Dreger correct to speculate that Monahan was or would draw NHL trade interest from the Boston Bruins?