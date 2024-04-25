Swayman Admits True Feelings On Goalie Rotation

After another 3-save performance in a 4-2 Game 3 win for the Boston Bruins, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made it clear what he thinks of the team continuing the goalie rotation for Game 4.

For once, the goalie rotation wasn’t the main topic surrounding the Boston Bruins heading into Game 3 in Toronto on Wednesday. After another brilliant performance from Jeremy Swayman, though, and with two days between Games 3 and 4 in Toronto, the rotation is about to become the topic du jour again. Swayman, who has now stopped 63 of the 66 shots he faced for a .955 save percentage through two starts in the series, was asked after Game 3 about the potential of the goalie rotation continuing for Game 4 on Saturday night.

“I think for me, personally, I don’t want rest,” Swayman said after helping his team kill off five power plays for the Maple Leafs. “I just want to keep playing. I think no matter when I get the call, whether it’s back-to-back or every other game, I want to make sure my body’s ready and I’m ready to perform at my best.

“Any time I get a chance to play, I’m gonna do whatever I can to help this team win,” Swayman added. “Whether it’s back-to-back or every other game, I’m just really grateful every time I do get a chance. And that’s all I worry about.”

Following Game 3, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t asked directly who his starting goalie would be for Game 4 when his team will have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, but he did heap plenty of praise on the goalie his team refers to as ‘Bulldog’

“He’s been terrific,” Montgomery said of Swayman. “Like, he’s — I just love his compete level and his quickness, right? When it went 3-2, right after that, there was a barrage of like rebounds I think, if I’m remembering correctly, [Tyler] Bertuzzi had two of the chances. But there was two more it seemed like, and he was just square to the puck, and he’s fighting, and he finds it. It inspires the bench.”