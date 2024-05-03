Montgomery Calls Out Pastrnak After Game 6 Loss

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called out Bruins superstar David Pastrnak after the Bruins lost Game 6 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in Toronto.

The Bruins, who once again were held to two shots in the first period and out-shot 12-2, have now blown a 3-1 series lead for a second-straight season after doing the same in the first round against the Florida Panthers last season. David Pastrnak actually stepped up in Game 6 against the Panthers last spring, scoring two goals in a 7-5 Bruins loss. However, this season, the 2023 Hart Trophy finalist could not find the back of the net on four shots on net.

Following Game 6 on Thursday night, Montgomery didn’t hold back when asked if he needed more execution from team captain Brad Marchand and Pastrnak.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery replied. “I think the effort is tremendous, but they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. Marchand has done that in this series; ‘Pasta needs to step up.”

Jim Montgomery says that David Pastrnak needs to step up #NHLBruins | #BostonBruins pic.twitter.com/KY2gA4kZSk — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) May 3, 2024

A few questions later, Montgomery was asked again about Pastrnak, who has just two goals and two assists in six games so far in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“He needs to be a dominant player like he used to. He’s doing it in flurries, but not as consistently,” Montgomery said of his struggling star winger, who finished the regular season with 47 goals and 63 assists in 82 games.

The Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs will play Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).