Bruins Daily: Swayman Revved Up; Draisaitl Rumor; Brind’Amour

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is revved up for another chance to shut up the Toronto Maple Leafs fans at Scotiabank Place in Game 6.

A rumor linking the Bruins to Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl has surfaced.

Could the Carolina Hurricanes actually let head coach Rod Brind’Amour walk?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman seems certain that the Bruins can win Game 6 in Toronto tonight and bounce the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins actually wind up acquiring or signing Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Boston Hockey Now: It’s Déjà vu right now as the Boston Bruins let another team – this time the Toronto Maple Leafs – get up off the mat in a Game 5 at TD Garden.

Boston Hockey Now: There were some questionable lineup changes for Game 5 made by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Following Game 5, Montgomery said he has no regrets over shaking up the lineup:

Boston Hockey Now: The time and TV schedule is set for Game 6.

Boston Hockey Now: You’re not going to hear any complaining over playing time from Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

AHL: The Toronto Maple Leafs made a series of recalls from their AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies. One of those call-ups was veteran forward Kyle Clifford. Yeah, this Kyle Clifford!

What is normally a sportsmanlike affair with the post-series handshake line turned heated with Toronto's Kyle Clifford doubling back to try and fight Boko Imama. I've never seen anything like this.@TheCalderTimes #TORvsBEL pic.twitter.com/GkoIf9QYSy — Deana Weinheimer (@DeanaWeinheimer) April 28, 2024

Florida Hockey Now: It’s on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: What are the biggest questions heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.

TSN: Will Thomas Chabot miss the start of the 2024-25 season for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

Nashville Hockey Now: Cue the ‘Staying Alive’ for the Nashville Predators!

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s four straight wins for the Colorado Avalanche and a berth in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NYI Hockey Now: After a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5, the season is over for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: As I reported earlier in the season on The Eye Test Podcast, the rumors linking the KHL and Carter Hart are false. He remains the property of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Our thoughts are with those who were just laid off by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars took a 3-2 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.