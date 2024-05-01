Swayman Poised To Win Again In Toronto

Less than an hour after the Toronto Maple Leafs finally found a way to beat him 2-1 in overtime in Game 5, Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman said he already had ‘goosebumps’ thinking about Game 6 on Thursday night in Toronto.

“It’s really exciting, and we know we’re going to respond,” a calm and poised Jeremy Swayman told reporters after he gave his team a chance to win Game 5 and advance to the second round with a 31-save performance.

There seemed to be no doubt in the 25-year-old Bruins goalie that the Bruins would go into the belly of the beast again and beat the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena for the third time in this series.

“We saw an opportunity that we missed, and we’re not going to let that happen again,” the 6-foot-3, 195-pound netminder said. “The motivation is completely internal, and it’s contagious in this locker room. We’ll be a different team come Thursday.”

Swayman doesn’t need to do anything different if he is indeed the Bruins starter for Game 6, but every single one of his teammates will need to.

“We weren’t good enough,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “Just simple as that. Toronto came out ready to play. They took it to us. We weren’t ready to match their desperation.”

The only Boston Bruins player who did match that desperation from the Maple Leafs truly believes that his teammates will match another do-or-die effort from their opponent in Game 6.

