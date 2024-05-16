Bruins Daily: Game 6 Start Time Set; Can McAvoy Be Chelios?

The Boston Bruins now know when the next chapter in a potential story no other Bruins team has written in its 100-year history will be.

The Boston Bruins were down 3-1 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs series 25 times before they found themselves in that deficit this past Sunday night. They have forced a Game 7 twice before, but they have never come back to win the series. The Bruins cut their current series deficit to the Florida Panthers down to 3-2 with a 2-1 win in Game 5 in Florida on Tuesday night, and they now know when they will be able to have the chance to tie the series at three games a piece.

The NHL announced late Wednesday night that the Bruins will host the Panthers in Game 6 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night at TD Garden. Can they force a Game 7 back in Sunrise, Florida, on Sunday?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

