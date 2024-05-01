Bruins vs Leafs Game 6 Time And TV Schedule Set

The NHL has confirmed the starting time for Game 6 of the current Eastern Conference quarterfinal Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

The game will take place on Thursday, May 2, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto at 7 p.m. ET.

After a 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the series in Boston on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins have the chance, once again, to clinch the series with a win in Game 6 in Toronto. If they can do that, then they will face the Florida Panthers in a rematch of their seven-game series loss to their Atlantic Division rivals in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Ironically, this is the second straight season that the Bruins held a 3-1 series lead with a chance to clinch on home ice. Unfortunately, last season didn’t go as planned, as the Bruins lost Game 5 to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime. That was the beginning of the end for the 2022-23 Bruins, as they lost the next two games as well and fell in seven games to the eventual 2023 Eastern Conference champions.

Now the Bruins are facing the same predicament after dropping Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Here’s the full schedule of completed and future games for the current series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs:

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1

Game 5: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1 (OT)

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2, 8 p.m. (NESN, TBS, MAX, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)