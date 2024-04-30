Bruins May Make Lineup Changes For Game 5

Despite being up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference quarterfinal series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins could make some lineup changes for Game 5.

On Monday, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery informed the media that forward Justin Brazeau and defenseman Derek Forbort have been cleared to play.

“Forbort and Brazeau are options. We’ll see [Tuesday] night if they’re in the lineup or not,” Montgomery said after practice on Monday. “There are steps left to be made, but they’re close.”

Justin Brazeau was beaming with excitement after practice when asked about the potential of playing in his first Stanley Cup Playoffs game at age 26.

“I feel good. It’s been a long couple weeks. I’m just waiting to get back in the lineup,” he told reporters. “I’m excited. I’ve worked my entire life to get here. I’m excited to get out there and hopefully help out.”

Brazeau hasn’t played since leaving in the second period of the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on April 2. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound forward did admit to frustration at the timing of his injury after finding instant success with five goals and two assists in his first 19 games in the NHL.

“The timing wasn’t great,” said Brazeau. “I felt like I was getting more comfortable in the league then something like that happens. It’s part of the game, and you’ve just got to move forward with it.”

As for Derek Forbort, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman was in Toronto with the team for Game 3 (last Wednesday), and Game 4 this past Saturday. He actually took to the ice for warmups prior to Game 4 but did not play. Montgomery told reporters after Game 4 that Forbort skating in warmups was to get him back in ‘the routine’ of a game day. Forbort has been on long-term injured reserve since the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Will Montgomery make changes to a Boston Bruins lineup that has won two straight games, and if so, who comes out for Forbort and/or Brazeau?

That will be determined either after the game day skate on Tuesday or in warmups before Game 5.