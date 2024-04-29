Ullmark ‘Not Being A Salty Crybaby’ As Swayman Rolls On

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark would love to start Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, but right now, he wants what’s best for the team more.

Ullmark hasn’t seen game action since he made 31 saves in a 3-2 Boston Bruins loss in Game 2. Since then, Jeremy Swayman has made two straight starts, stopping 52 of 55 shots faced and leading the Bruins to a 3-1 series lead. Ullmark met with the media on Monday and didn’t show any frustration over the team breaking away from their goalie rotation.

“There’s a reason why I’m here today, and it’s not being a salty crybaby about not playing or anything like that,” said Ullmark. “I try to stay professional, supporting the guys throughout the team here and go out there every practice trying to be better, try to push people in a way that I can, obviously, and try to bring that energy and try to do whatever I can when I’m off to the side as much as I do when I’m in the net.

I can’t take it easy. You never know what happens. I always hope for the best and expect the worst kind of thing. That’s the thing…you always have to be vigilant and stay positive throughout the series. And for me, it’s just staying in the moment.”

As he always has when he and Swayman are in their rotation, Linus Ullmark is being supportive of his hugging buddy Swayman and just waiting his turn.

“Just take it day by day,” Ullmark said. “Sway has been playing tremendously. I have a lot of faith and I feel very happy for him, obviously. And that’s what I try to do as well. Stay positive and supportive of him because if I don’t support my guy, I’m not supporting the team and if I’m not supporting the team, I’m not supporting him, so it kind of goes hand in hand in that sort of situation.”