Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Love; Keefe Fired; Rangers Roll On

Regardless of what side people were on when it came to risk vs reward, everyone seems to be giving props to Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak for dropping the gloves with Matthew Tkachuk.

His postgame comments? ‘I’m not afraid of Matthew Tkachuk. I can take a punch. I’ll do anything for these guys’ – goosebumps,” former NHLer and NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp said, praising the Bruins superstar winger in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I mean, as a depth guy, to know that a guy that could be up for the MVP probably won’t win it this year because he’s not a finalist, but when you get that kind of support that the superstar is in the fight with you, it lifts you up, man,” Rupp went on. “All of a sudden, now I’m like, look out for this Bruins team. They’re not dead; they’re not down. I know it’s 1-1, but they’re going to come back in a big way all because David Pastrnak said, ‘I’m in this with you guys. I’ll do anything. Whatever it takes, I’m going to get uncomfortable for you guys, we have to get uncomfortable.’ – Let’s go! I mean, can you imagine if some of the other superstars in the league did that stuff at the right time? You can move mountains with that sh!t, I’m telling ya!”

Here’s the rest of your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Atlantic Division

NHL

