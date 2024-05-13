Maroon: We Gotta Win A F*****G Hockey Game

Boston Bruins winger Pat Maroon called out the media on Monday and seemed to be stirring up an ‘Us against the world’ mentality for him and his teammates.

Maroon was being called out on the airwaves and on social media for not fighting Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett in the Bruins’ 3-2 Game 4 loss on Sunday night. It’s not like the 6-foot-3, 234-pound winger and three-time Stanley Cup champion didn’t try to inflict pain on Bennett, fellow Panthers pest Matthew Tkachuk, and the entire Panthers roster for that matter, and Maroon made sure to point that out on Monday.

“I’m sure everyone’s wondering why I haven’t done anything. I’ll sit here and say it’s not like I haven’t tried or that I don’t want to do anything. I love my captain. I love the guys,” Maroon said. “I think, trust me, it’s a tough business, and everyone’s looking at me to do something. And, unfortunately, I try. I am trying, and we can’t really focus on that. It’s over. It’s done with. We gotta focus on winning a hockey game, though.”

Pat Maroon offering his services to anybody in a white sweater pic.twitter.com/wck6jAiKiV — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) May 12, 2024

Pat Maroon then directly called out the media for what he believes is an unfair and false narrative about him and his Boston Bruins teammates right now.

“It’s frustrating that you guys are trying to do a narrative right now for f*****g nothing, to be honest. We gotta win a f*****g hockey game,” a clearly frustrated and emphatic Maroon said. “That’s what it comes down to. Unfortunately, what happened happened; we gotta turn the page. We gotta find a way.

You can sit here to say I’m not doing my job. Maybe, maybe I’m not. But like I said before, I’m damned if I do, damned if I don’t. And I don’t want to put my team in jeopardy. I don’t want to take a suspension. I don’t want to put my team on a penalty kill. I’m doing everything I can. I talked to my captain. I talked to the guys in that locker room. They know. They know I care, and that’s the most important thing.”