Bruins Daily: Big Offseason Ahead For Sweeney, Ullmark

With $20.5 million in salary cap space this offseason, the pressure will be on Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to construct a Stanley Cup-contending roster.

Will part of that include gaining more cap flexibility – specifically $5 million – by convincing Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark to be traded?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Just three days into the offseason for the Boston Bruins, all eyes are on general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: The offseason focus is also on whether or not, Sweeney can trade Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Czechia IIHF World Championship squad must be psyched to add Bruins star winger and the most famous Czech hockey player in the NHL, David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: What is the future for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: There’s no arguing the grit and playoff performance of potential unrestricted free agent and Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: In the end, the Panthers were just too much for the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Make no mistake, the intent to injure will always be part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Hockey Now: NESN Bruins color man Andy Brickley has a recipe for success and greatness for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Atlantic Division

TSN: To the surprise of hardly anyone in the NHL, former St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube has been hired as the new bench boss of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Detroit Hockey Now: What did Detroit Red Wings players think of their former head coach Derek Lalonde?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are there any true stars on the roster of the Buffalo Sabres?

Montreal Hockey Now: What can the Montreal Canadiens learn from former Canadiens forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers continue to get clutch postseason performances from forward Anton Lundell.

NHL

TSN: We will have a Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference Final will begin on Wednesday with the Florida Panthers in New York to face the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Potential restricted free agent Martin Necas, a winger for the Carolina Hurricanes, could be a good trade target for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Another team interested in Necas could be the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The USA Olympic and Four Nations is Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan.

Colorado Hockey Now: The season is over for the 2023-24 Colorado Avalanche, and so is the career of forward Zach Parise.

San Jose Hockey Now: Will Boston College forward Will Smith return for another season or sign with the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s why Martin Necas doesn’t make sense for the Calgary Flames.