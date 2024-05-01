Bruins Daily: Déjà Vu For Bruins; Avalanche Advance

Déjà vu has to be hitting the Boston Bruins after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

The New York Islanders were sent to the golf course, and the Nashville Predators stayed alive

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: It’s Déjà vu right now as the Boston Bruins let another team – this time the Toronto Maple Leafs – get up off the mat in a Game 5 at TD Garden.

Boston Hockey Now: There were some questionable lineup changes for Game 5 made by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Following Game 5, Montgomery said he has no regrets over shaking up the lineup:

Boston Hockey Now: The time and TV schedule is set for Game 6.

Boston Hockey Now: You’re not going to hear any complaining over playing time from Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: It’s on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: Does anyone have any cheese for that whine from Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: It looks like the rigors of an NHL season did actually catch up to Montreal Canadiens budding star forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.

TSN: Will Thomas Chabot miss the start of the 2024-25 season for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

Nashville Hockey Now: Cue the ‘Staying Alive’ for the Nashville Predators!

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s four straight wins for the Colorado Avalanche and a berth in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NYI Hockey Now: After a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5, the season is over for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should General Manager Kyle Dubas blow up the Pittsburgh Penguins?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars tied up their first-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.