Bruins Daily: Déjà Vu For Bruins; Avalanche Advance
Déjà vu has to be hitting the Boston Bruins after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.
The New York Islanders were sent to the golf course, and the Nashville Predators stayed alive
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: It’s Déjà vu right now as the Boston Bruins let another team – this time the Toronto Maple Leafs – get up off the mat in a Game 5 at TD Garden.
Boston Hockey Now: There were some questionable lineup changes for Game 5 made by Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.
Following Game 5, Montgomery said he has no regrets over shaking up the lineup:
Boston Hockey Now: The time and TV schedule is set for Game 6.
Boston Hockey Now: You’re not going to hear any complaining over playing time from Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.
Atlantic Division
Florida Hockey Now: It’s on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Florida Panthers.
Florida Hockey Now: Does anyone have any cheese for that whine from Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper?
Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.
Montreal Hockey Now: It looks like the rigors of an NHL season did actually catch up to Montreal Canadiens budding star forward Juraj Slafkovsky.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.
TSN: Will Thomas Chabot miss the start of the 2024-25 season for the Ottawa Senators?
NHL
Nashville Hockey Now: Cue the ‘Staying Alive’ for the Nashville Predators!
Colorado Hockey Now: That’s four straight wins for the Colorado Avalanche and a berth in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NYI Hockey Now: After a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5, the season is over for the New York Islanders.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should General Manager Kyle Dubas blow up the Pittsburgh Penguins?
New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?
Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars tied up their first-round series with the Vegas Golden Knights.
San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?
TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.