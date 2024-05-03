Bruins Daily: Montgomery Can’t Adjust; Pastrnak Can’t Score

The Boston Bruins have once again blown a 3-1 series lead and are now on the verge of a second straight first-round exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Bruins Head coach Jim Montgomery can’t seem to adjust to the Maple Leafs game plan, and winger David Pastrnak can’t find the back of the net.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s Déjà vu right now as the Boston Bruins have blown a 3-1 series lead for a second straight season and now face elimination in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Hockey Now: After the 2-1 Game 6 loss, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery called out his superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak is definitely struggling, but at what point does the blame fall on Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins had to play Game 6 without winger Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins actually wind up acquiring or signing Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Congrats to Jack Edwards on a great career, calling Bruins games on NESN!

"So long, everybody. Long live the Boston Bruins." @RealJackEdwards signs off for the last time. pic.twitter.com/467i58IF8l — NESN (@NESN) May 3, 2024

TSN: For a second straight game, the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Bruins without star forward Auston Matthews.

Florida Hockey Now: It’s on to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: What does the future look like between the pipes for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Swedish national team will have Detroit Red Wings forward Mason Raymond.

TSN: Will Thomas Chabot miss the start of the 2024-25 season for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL.com: The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Nashville Hockey Now: Cue the ‘Staying Alive’ for the Nashville Predators!

Colorado Hockey Now: That’s four straight wins for the Colorado Avalanche and a berth in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: As I reported earlier in the season on The Eye Test Podcast, the rumors linking the KHL and Carter Hart are false. He remains the property of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Our thoughts are with those who were just laid off by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars took a 3-2 series lead over the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.