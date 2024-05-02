Bruins Postgame: Bruins Choking Again, Lose Game 6 2-1

For a second straight season, the Boston Bruins have blown a 3-1 series lead and will face elimination on home ice in a Game 7 this Saturday at TD Garden.

The Bruins struggled to get going again and lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 on Thursday night in Toronto.

Maple Leafs winger William Nylander scored both goals for Toronto, and goalie Joseph Woll made 22 saves.

Morgan Geekie had the lone goal for the Bruins with one second left in regulation.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: After going pointless in his first two games of the series, Maple Leafs winger William Nylander broke through in Game 6. Nylander scored both goals for the Maple Leafs and had a great two-way game, with three hits and two blocked shots. The narrative that Nylander is soft took a big hit in Game 6.

The dagger from William Nylander. His second of the night. 🎥 @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/0xC7uVgmyQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 3, 2024

DOGHOUSE: After being out-shot 11-2 in the first period of Game 5, the Bruins couldn’t find the net to start Game 6 either. The Bruins had more energy in the first period on Saturday night, but they still only mustered two shots on net and were out-shot 12-2. They gained more sustained offensive pressure as the game went on, out-shooting the Leafs 22-14 in the final two periods.

BANGER: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy led all skaters with a whopping 11 hits, but unfortunately, he also had three turnovers and was a minus -2.

UNSUNG HERO: Former Boston College goalie Joseph Woll was brilliant again as he stopped every shot the Bruins put at him until the final second of the game when Morgan Geekie got one by him. The Maple Leafs have done a much better job of clogging the lanes and boxing the Bruins out, but there’s no denying that Woll has done his job and more in the last two games.

Crazy sequence in front of the Leafs net that ends in a Joseph Woll save in tight pic.twitter.com/nvMAlo5VyY — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) May 3, 2024

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1

Game 5: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1 (OT)

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark