Boston Bruins
Bruins Postgame: Bruins Choking Again, Lose Game 6 2-1
For a second straight season, the Boston Bruins have blown a 3-1 series lead and will face elimination on home ice in a Game 7 this Saturday at TD Garden.
The Bruins struggled to get going again and lost 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 6 on Thursday night in Toronto.
Maple Leafs winger William Nylander scored both goals for Toronto, and goalie Joseph Woll made 22 saves.
Morgan Geekie had the lone goal for the Bruins with one second left in regulation.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:
CLUTCH: After going pointless in his first two games of the series, Maple Leafs winger William Nylander broke through in Game 6. Nylander scored both goals for the Maple Leafs and had a great two-way game, with three hits and two blocked shots. The narrative that Nylander is soft took a big hit in Game 6.
THE LEAFS BREAK THE ICE! 🧊 #StanleyCup
William Nylander puts the @MapleLeafs up 1-0!
🇺🇸: @NHL_on_TNT (TBS) & @SportsonMax ➡️ https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO⁰🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/G8oF1wO3SG
— NHL (@NHL) May 3, 2024
The dagger from William Nylander.
His second of the night.
🎥 @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/0xC7uVgmyQ
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 3, 2024
DOGHOUSE: After being out-shot 11-2 in the first period of Game 5, the Bruins couldn’t find the net to start Game 6 either. The Bruins had more energy in the first period on Saturday night, but they still only mustered two shots on net and were out-shot 12-2. They gained more sustained offensive pressure as the game went on, out-shooting the Leafs 22-14 in the final two periods.
BANGER: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy led all skaters with a whopping 11 hits, but unfortunately, he also had three turnovers and was a minus -2.
UNSUNG HERO: Former Boston College goalie Joseph Woll was brilliant again as he stopped every shot the Bruins put at him until the final second of the game when Morgan Geekie got one by him. The Maple Leafs have done a much better job of clogging the lanes and boxing the Bruins out, but there’s no denying that Woll has done his job and more in the last two games.
Crazy sequence in front of the Leafs net that ends in a Joseph Woll save in tight pic.twitter.com/nvMAlo5VyY
— Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) May 3, 2024
Series Schedule:
Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2
Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2
Game 4: Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1
Game 5: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1 (OT)
Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1
Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4, 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports)
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Morgan Geekie
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau
John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Perfect headline. Monty now calling out his players instead of looking in the mirror. Desperate move by a guy who couldn’t just leave the lineup alone!
If the Bruins lose game 7 again they will be the first team in history to lose game 7 in consecutive years after holding a 3-1 lead.
Gotta think Monty would be gone then!