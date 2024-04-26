Bruins vs Leafs Game 5 Time And TV Schedule Set

The NHL has confirmed the starting time for Game 5 of the current Eastern Conference quarterfinal Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

The game will take place on Tuesday, April 30, at TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.

Per the Boston Bruins:

‘Individual tickets will be available for purchase on BostonBruins.com/Playoffs and on the Bruins mobile app. Single-game suite rentals will be available that accommodate from 18-60 fans. For more information, visit BostonBruins.com/PlayoffSuites or email vipticketing@tdgarden.com.‘

After a 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the series in Toronto on Wednesday night, the Boston Bruins have the chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win in Game 4 in Toronto. If they can do that, then they will return to Boston with a chance to clinch the series in five games with a win on Tuesday night.

That would be the second straight season that the Bruins held a 3-1 series lead with a chance to clinch on home ice. Unfortunately, last season didn’t go as planned, as the Bruins lost Game 5 to the Florida Panthers 4-3 in overtime. That was the beginning of the end for the 2022-23 Bruins, as they lost the next two games as well and fell in seven games to the eventual 2023 Eastern Conference champions.

Here’s the full schedule of completed and future games for the current series between the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: BOS @ TOR, April 27, 8 p.m. (NESN, SN, CBC, TVAS, TBS, truTV, MAX)

Game 5: TOR @ BOS, April 30, 7 p.m. (NESN, ESPN) *Canadian TV information has not yet been released.

Game 6: BOS @ TOR, May 2* (TBD)

Game 7: TOR @ BOS, May 4* (TBD)