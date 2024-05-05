Bruins Daily: Seven Heaven For Pastrnak And Bruins

It was seven heaven for David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins on Saturday night as they eliminated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games.

That and more in your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins survived blowing a 3-1 series lead and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on a goal by star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak not only had no issues with it but also agreed with his criticism after Game 6 from head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: The Game 7 Banner captain for the Boston Bruins was former captain and longtime center Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Hockey Now: After calling him out post-Game 6, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made it clear to the media that he’s on good terms with superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: David Pastrnak is definitely struggling, but at what point does the blame fall on Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: Based on the buzz around the NHL, that blame will fall hard on Montgomery from ownership and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins actually acquire or sign Edmonton Oilers superstar center Leon Draisaitl?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: Game 1 of the second round for the Boston Bruins will be on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET in Sunrise, Florida, against the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens sign potential unrestricted free agent Steven Stamkos?

Sportsnet: Can General Manager Steve Staios revive the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

NHL.com: The second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers.

Nashville Hockey Now: Jack Adams Award finalist Rick Tocchet and the Vancouver Canucks eliminated fellow Jack Adams finalist Andrew Brunette and the Nashville Predators.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Who could be some gritty trade targets for the New Jersey Devils?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars failed to eliminate Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will be the next head coach of the San Jose Sharks?

TSN: The Seattle Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol.