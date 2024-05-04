Game 7 Banner Captain Bergeron Revs Up Bruins Fans

Former Boston Bruins captain and longtime center Patrice Bergeron was the Game 7 Banner captain before the Bruins hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday night.

It was only fitting that the man who led the miraculous Game 7 comeback against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round in the 2013 Stanley Cup Playoffs got the nod. Ironically, just like in that 2013 series against the Maple Leafs, the Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead in this current series. So, clearly, the Bruins were hoping that their former captain, who scored a last-minute goal in 2013 and then the overtime winner in that Game 7, would bring them some good mojo on Saturday night.

The Bruins were playing a Game 7 on Saturday night after losing 2-1 in Game 5 last Tuesday in Boston and then 2-1 again in Game 6 in Toronto this past Thursday. This was the Bruins 31st Game 7 in their 100-year history. They entered the game on Saturday 15-15 in Game 7’s. They were also in their fourth straight Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, coming in at 3-0.

Patrice Bergeron retired last summer after 19 seasons, all with the Boston Bruins, in the NHL. He won a Stanley Cup in 2011 and helped lead the Bruins to two more Stanley Cup Finals in 2013 and 2019. Bergeron scored 427 goals with 613 assists in 19 seasons with the Bruins, who selected him in the second round of the 2003 draft. He added 50 more goals and 78 points in the playoffs.

Here’s Patrice Bergeron revving the TD Garden sellout crowd of 19,600 fans before Game 7 on Saturday night.