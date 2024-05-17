Bruins Postgame: Bruins DONEdell, Lose 2-1 To Panthers

Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling scored with 1:33 left in regulation, and the Bruins lost Game 6 2-1. For the second straight time, their season ended on home ice against the Panthers.

Boston Bruins winger Pavel Zacha put the Bruins up 1-0 with 53 seconds left in the first period. Once again, though, the Bruins failed to pad their lead, and the Panthers tied the game at one when Anton Lundell beat Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman (27 saves) 12:44 into the second period. The game remained tied until Lundell blasted one off Swayman’s pad, and Forsling was right there waiting for the rebound.

With that, the Boston Bruins will head into their offseason, and the Florida Panthers will travel to New York City to play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: For the second time in the series, Florida Panthers forward Anton Lundell finished a game with a goal and an assist. In Game 6, Lundell tied the game at 12:44 of the second period.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound center then took the shot that led to Forsling’s game-winner with 1:33 left in regulation.

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS BREAK THE TIE WITH 1:33 REMAINING 😱! Gustav Forsling gives the Florida Panthers their first lead of the night in the dying moments of the third! (🎥: @FlaPanthers)pic.twitter.com/04NOd7Z8SP — BarDown (@BarDown) May 18, 2024

Lundell finished the series with two goals and three assists, becoming the latest Panthers player to become a Bruins killer.

DOGHOUSE: Just as they did in their 3-2 loss in Game 6, the Boston Bruins had plenty of opportunities to bury the Panthers and earn the win, but for whatever reason, they couldn’t execute. Whether it was on a breakaway or a rebound in front that they’d miss an empty net with, the Bruins had some kind of brain freeze in the clutch. While part of that is due to lack of focus and bad luck, the other is pure scoring ability, and that’s why general manager Don Sweeney needs to add more scoring in the offseason.

BANGER: Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov, forward Evan Rodrigues, and Bruins forwards Morgan Geekie and Jake DeBrusk led all skaters with five hits each.

UNSUNG HERO: The Boston Bruins wouldn’t even sniff Game 6 if not for goalie Jeremy Swayman, who was stellar again and gave his team a chance to win with 27 saves.

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Panthers 1

Game 2: Panthers 6 Bruins 1

Game 3: Panthers 6 Bruins 2

Game 4: Panthers 3 Bruins 2

Game 5: Bruins 2 Panthers 1

Game 6: Panthers 2 Bruins 1

Game 7: Bruins at Panthers — May 19, TBD

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – Justin Brazeau

James van Riemsdyk – John Beecher – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark