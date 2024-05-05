Bruins Postgame: Pastrnak ‘Steps Up’; Bruins Beat Leafs 2-1 IN OT

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery asked his star winger David Pastrnak to step up after Game 6, and that’s exactly what he did in Game 7.

Pastrnak scored the overtime winner 1:54 into the extra frame to give the Bruins a 2-1 overtime win and eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After neither team scored in the first two periods, the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs traded goals in a span of 1:21 midway through the third period. Maple Leafs winger William Nylander scored his third goal in two games when he took an Auston Matthews feed and buried it past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman at 9:01 of the final frame. Tyler Bertuzzi got the secondary assist. Just 1:21 later, though, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm rifled one past Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov 10:22 into the period. James van Riemsdyk and Justin Brazeau got the helpers.

Both Swayman and Samsonov made 30 saves each.

The Boston Bruins will now head south to Florida for a rematch with the Panthers, with Game 1 set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: For the last 48 hours, local radio hosts and plenty of Bruins fans trashed David Pastrnak, with some saying the Bruins needed to trade their superstar winger, who was a finalist for the 2023 Hart Trophy. Pastrnak hadn’t scored since Game 3 and had gotten no more than four shots off in each game since. He still only had four in Game 7, but that fourth one was the biggest goal he’s scored in his illustrious career and sent the Bruins to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021.

All is forgiven in Boston for #NHLBruins David Pastrnak

GAME 7 HERO!!!

pic.twitter.com/ms2ptszz3e — Shukri Wrights (@ShukriWrights) May 5, 2024

DOGHOUSE: Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy continued to struggle in Game 7. The Bruins’ top defenseman was forcing plays that weren’t there and finished with three turnovers. He had just one shot on net and looks like a shell of himself right now.

BANGER: Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin led all skaters with ten hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Two Bruins get the nod here. Swayman was brilliant again and gave his team a chance to win as he has all series, and Lindholm, who scored his first playoff goal with the Bruins and assisted on the overtime winner by Pastrnak.

Hampus Lindholm ties it for Boston. The Bruins still have some life. pic.twitter.com/729WAefXye — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) May 5, 2024

Series Schedule:

Game 1: Bruins 5 Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 Bruins 2

Game 3: Bruins 4 Maple Leafs 2

Game 4: Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1

Game 5: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1 (OT)

Game 6: Maple Leafs 2 Bruins 1

Game 7: Bruins 2 Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark